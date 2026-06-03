Photos: Ella Langley Greets Fans at Ulta Fragrance Launch

Country star Ella Langley greeted fans outside Ulta Beauty at CoolSprings Galleria on Tuesday.

The crowd erupted in cheers as the singer arrived, with many hoping to catch a glimpse of the rising country star before the official event began.

Langley, dressed in a red gingham dress, spoke to the crowd, asking how they liked the new sold-out fragrance before taking time out to pose for photos and sign memorabilia. For the event, Langley sported an Ulta name badge that read “Ella Langley – Beauty Advisor.”

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Langley visited the Franklin store to celebrate the launch of Be Her Eau de Parfum, a new fragrance created in partnership with NOYZ. Tickets for the meet-and-greet sold out quickly, and those lucky enough to score a ticket had the opportunity to meet Langley and receive a gift card toward the purchase of the new scent.

Inspired by the lyric, “I just wanna be her so bad, it hurts so bad,” from Langley’s music, Be Her features notes of violet, peony, bergamot, tobacco accord, cashmere woods, and salted amber. According to NOYZ, the fragrance is designed to be more than a scent, encouraging wearers to embrace the version of themselves they aspire to be.