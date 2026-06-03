Erin Love-Wirth, 44, of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2026. Though her time on this earth was far too short, the impact she made on those around her will be felt for generations to come.

Erin proudly served her country in the United States Air Force, where she developed the discipline, resilience, and dedication that would define her life’s path. Following her military service, she earned her degree in Anthropology — a field that reflected her deep curiosity about people, cultures, and the human experience.

Erin channeled that passion for people into a distinguished career in Human Resources. Beginning as an Employee Relations Specialist, she worked her way up to HR Director through hard work, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to caring for others. Throughout her career, she influenced everyone around her with her bubbly personality, always ensuring that the people she came in contact with felt seen, heard, and cared for.

Above all, Erin was a wonderful mother to her twins, Adaline and Dylan. She was intentional about exposing them to multiple cultures and experiences, giving them a worldview as expansive as her own. Her feisty nature and competitive spirit live on in Adaline, while her compassion and love for life shine through Dylan every day.

Erin was an engaged and loving host mom to the family’s au pairs through the years, welcoming them not just into her home but into her family. She was a dedicated wife to her husband Jason — his sounding board, his compass, and his partner in navigating every challenge life threw their way.

Erin’s journey took her through many states across America and abroad, where she embraced different cultures and breathtaking scenery with an unmatched thirst for adventure. Her love of travel, her warmth as a host and entertainer, and her ability to make everyone feel welcome left an indelible mark on countless souls.

The world was a better place with Erin in it, and she will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

She is survived by her husband, Jason; her twins, Adaline and Dylan; and the countless lives she touched along the way.

“Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not.”

We find peace knowing God has a plan, and we will spend our days looking for it —guided by the love Erin left behind.

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This obituary was published by Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Nashville.