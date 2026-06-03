City of Franklin Launches Parking Study

The City of Franklin has launched the Park Franklin Parking Study, a community-focused effort to better understand parking needs in Central Franklin. The study aims to identify opportunities to improve parking access, operations, and the overall experience for residents, businesses, and visitors.

As part of the study, the City is introducing a website and an online survey to gather public input on current parking conditions, challenges, and priorities in Downtown Franklin.

“Parking is one of the most important issues for a thriving downtown,” said Dr. Ken Moore, City of Franklin Mayor. “This study gives Franklin an opportunity to share what’s working, what’s not, and what matters most as Franklin continues to grow. The City wants to hear input from downtown business owners, customers, employees and visitors as well as residents. Our Community’s input is valuable to our decision making.”

Mayor Moore appointed the Park Franklin Steering Committee earlier this year, which is made up of twelve residents, downtown business owners and community group representatives. A Park Franklin Technical Working Group will meet throughout the study to provide technical insight from city staff and other liaisons involved in parking enforcement, policy and future planning.

How the Study Works

The Park Franklin Parking Study combines:

Community input through an online survey

through an online survey Data collection to understand how, when, and where parking is currently used

to understand how, when, and where parking is currently used Stakeholder conversations with downtown businesses, residents, and organizations

“Together, these efforts will help identify patterns, pressures, and opportunities to make future recommendations related to parking management and policy considerations” said Andrew Orr, Study Project Manager, and City of Franklin Long Range Planning Supervisor.

Input from people who live, work, shop, dine, or visit downtown Franklin is encouraged. Survey responses will be summarized and shared publicly as part of the study process.

Get Involved

The online survey is now open and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Survey Open: now through July 10

now through July 10 Take the Survey: https://input.franklintn.gov./en/projects/parking-survey-2026/surveys/new?phase_id=2261607c-1f99-4d12-9aed-ffaad03ea591

https://input.franklintn.gov./en/projects/parking-survey-2026/surveys/new?phase_id=2261607c-1f99-4d12-9aed-ffaad03ea591 Learn More: https://input.franklintn.gov./en/folders/parkfranklin

What’s Next

After the survey closes, the project team will analyze community feedback alongside parking data and share key findings on the project website. Results will help guide next steps and potential strategies before any decisions are made.

A second survey focused specifically on large-scale special events will be released later this year in conjunction with a data collection effort for one of Franklin’s largest community events.

For more information about the Park Franklin Parking Study or to sign up for updates, visit https://input.franklintn.gov