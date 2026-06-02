Nolensville Star Spangled Celebration Set For June 27 At New Location

Mark your calendars for an evening of fireworks, family fun and patriotic celebration as the Town of Nolensville prepares for its Star Spangled Celebration on Saturday, June 27.

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Town officials announced that this year’s event will be at a new location, with festivities moving to Nolensville High School. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will feature food vendors, inflatables, a Kid Zone, live entertainment and a fireworks display to close out the evening.

Families are encouraged to bring chairs, cameras, plastic water or drink bottles and strollers. Pop-up tents will also be allowed, but only in the back of the parking lot.

Several items will not be permitted at the event, including pets, alcohol, personal fireworks, glass items, drones not authorized by the Town Events Advisory Committee, weapons, illegal substances and professional audio or recording equipment. Bikes, scooters, skateboards, golf carts and e-bikes will not be allowed inside the event space and must remain in designated areas outside the venue.

Attendees will only be permitted in approved event areas, and athletic fields will be closed to the public.

Volunteers are needed to help support the event, and waivers will be required for all volunteers and participants. Food vendor spaces and business or nonprofit vendor booth spaces have already been filled.

The celebration is expected to bring an evening of patriotic fun, summertime entertainment and a sparkling fireworks finale for the community.

For maps, volunteer information and more, visit here.