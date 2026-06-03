Dogs, Snake Rescued From Williamson County House Fire

Firefighters quickly brought a house fire under control Tuesday morning after smoke was reported coming from a home on Harpeth Hills Drive.

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According to Williamson County Fire/Rescue, crews were dispatched to the scene at 9:52 a.m. after a neighbor called 911 reporting smoke coming from the residence. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a side window and the roof.

Officials said the fire was contained to a single bedroom, largely because the bedroom door had been closed, helping prevent flames and smoke from spreading through the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Two dogs and a snake were safely removed from the residence and placed in the care of friends and family.

A total of 15 firefighters responded to the incident, with crews from four stations assisting and Station 19 providing coverage during the response.

One firefighter suffered a minor laceration while operating at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials used the incident to remind residents about the importance of closing bedroom doors, especially at night, as closed doors can slow the spread of smoke and fire and provide more time to escape. More information about the “Close Before You Doze” campaign is available at Close Before You Doze Campaign.