In accordance with Tennessee Family Life Instruction Law, 49-6-1304, Williamson County Schools will host a public meeting next month to explain the Family Life Curriculum.

The meeting will take place Monday, September 16, 2024, at 5 p.m. in the WCS Professional Development Center located at 1761 West Main Street in Franklin.

District representatives will present the curriculum, followed by an opportunity for the public to submit feedback and ask questions.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email