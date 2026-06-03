Brentwood Historic Commission Cemetery Committee Preserves, Honors Local Historic Cemeteries

The Brentwood Historic Commission Cemetery Committee has continued its important preservation work during the nation’s 250th anniversary year, focusing on restoring historic headstones, improving cemetery conditions, and honoring Revolutionary War veterans buried within the city.

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Committee members led efforts across multiple historic cemeteries in Brentwood, working with residents, descendants, local organizations, and volunteers to preserve these significant sites for future generations.

Among the committee’s accomplishments this year was the installation of proper cemetery signage and new flag holders for Revolutionary War soldiers’ graves. The new flag holders ensure American flags are displayed respectfully, enhancing the dignity and appearance of these historic gravesites. In addition, new cemetery signage featuring the Betsy Ross flag was installed to further recognize and honor Revolutionary War veterans as part of Brentwood’s America 250 celebration.

The committee also honored the country’s semiquincentennial by organizing a headstone cleaning event at Green Hill Cemetery on Nov. 10, 2025. Volunteers cleaned historic markers using D2 Biological Solution, a preservation-safe cleaning agent commonly used on historic stone monuments. The event was conducted in partnership with Liberty United Methodist Church.

Additional preservation efforts completed during the year include:

Cleaning headstones at Josiah Still Family Cemetery, Green Hill Cemetery, David Johnston Cemetery, Oden-Flippin Cemetery, Harris-Hamer Cemetery, the Smith-Hadley monument, Cartwright Cemetery, Ellis Cemetery, Hampton-Cole Cemetery, Holt Cemetery, Crockett-Gleaves Cemetery, and Carmack-Herbert Cemetery.

Collaborating with residents of the Willowmet subdivision regarding the Hampton-Cole Cemetery. On May 2, residents gathered to install a cemetery sign and later contributed $300 toward headstone repairs. Those repairs were completed on May 8.

Updating photos, location, and address information for several Brentwood cemeteries on the Find A Grave website, including Edmondson, Barnes, Chadwell & Holland, Sledge, Holt, Fly, Spencer Hill, Sneed, Harris-Hamer, and Butt cemeteries.

Coordinating repairs at Crockett-Gleaves Cemetery after a recent storm broke headstones. Three damaged markers were repaired. Headstones were cleaned with Ravenwood High School seniors in March 2025 as part of the “Great Day of Service.”

The committee also co-hosted the recent David Johnston Cemetery Rededication with the Cumberland Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. That event drew approximately 100 attendees, including descendants, representatives from 10 Daughters of the American Revolution chapters, members of the Brentwood Historic Commission, and community organizations. Johnston, a Revolutionary War hero, was buried in a private cemetery on his land that later became the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, and his grave now sits within the recently developed Eastman’s Preserve neighborhood.

Through these ongoing efforts, the Brentwood Historic Commission Cemetery Committee continues to preserve Brentwood’s historic cemeteries while honoring the individuals and families who shaped the community’s history.

For more information on the Historic Commission, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/Your-Government/Volunteer-Boards-Commissions/Historic-Commission/Revolutionary-War-Soldiers-at-Rest-in-Brentwood