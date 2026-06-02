Families Invited To Star Party At Bowie Nature Park

Looking for a fun way to spend a summer evening outdoors? Families are invited to grab a blanket, bring a flashlight and enjoy a night of stargazing during the upcoming Star Party at Bowie Nature Park.

The free, family-friendly event will take place Saturday, June 6, from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in the field behind the playground at Bowie Nature Park in Fairview, weather permitting.

Hosted in partnership with the Bernard-Seyfert Astronomical Society and Dyer Observatory, the evening will give visitors a chance to look through high-powered telescopes and explore the moon, planets and distant constellations with the help of expert astronomers.

Guests are encouraged to bring a red-light flashlight to help preserve night vision. Parking will be available near the playground, restrooms and Shelter 1, with accessible parking provided at the Bowie Nature Center.