Families Invited To Star Party At Bowie Nature Park

Looking for a fun way to spend a summer evening outdoors? Families are invited to grab a blanket, bring a flashlight and enjoy a night of stargazing during the upcoming Star Party at Bowie Nature Park.
The free, family-friendly event will take place Saturday, June 6, from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in the field behind the playground at Bowie Nature Park in Fairview, weather permitting.
Hosted in partnership with the Bernard-Seyfert Astronomical Society and Dyer Observatory, the evening will give visitors a chance to look through high-powered telescopes and explore the moon, planets and distant constellations with the help of expert astronomers.
Guests are encouraged to bring a red-light flashlight to help preserve night vision. Parking will be available near the playground, restrooms and Shelter 1, with accessible parking provided at the Bowie Nature Center.
Please join our FREE Newsletter