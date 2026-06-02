Nolensville Mourns Death Of Founding Mayor Charles Knapper

The Town of Nolensville is mourning the loss of Charles Knapper, the community’s founding mayor whose leadership helped guide the town through its early years following reincorporation.

Knapper was elected in Nolensville’s first municipal election after residents voted to reincorporate the town in August 1996. He served as mayor from 1996 to 2006 and played a key role in establishing local government during a pivotal period in the town’s history.

Charles Knapper was credited by town leaders with helping shape the community through years of public service and leadership.

“His legacy extends far beyond his years of service, reflected in the thriving community he helped build and the countless lives he touched through his dedication and leadership. Mayor Knapper’s contributions to Nolensville will be remembered with gratitude for generations to come,” the Town said.

In a statement, the Town of Nolensville extended condolences to Knapper’s family, friends and those who worked alongside him, while honoring what officials described as a lasting legacy and impact on the town.