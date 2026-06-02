TBI Issues AMBER Alert For Missing Clarksville Child

An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Clarksville Police Department for a missing 3-year-old child last seen in Clarksville.

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According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tyler Hall was last seen Tuesday in the Aurelia Lynn Drive area of Clarksville.

Tyler is described as weighing about 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green dinosaur T-shirt, green shorts and gray socks.

Anyone who has seen Tyler or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656.