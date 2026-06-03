6/2/26: Clear Night with Low of 64 and High of 79 Today; Current Temp 66.6, Wind 3.2 mph, No Precipitation

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 66.6°F with a gentle wind from the southeast at 3.2 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and a low of 62.6°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, with gusts up to 10.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation was minimal at 1%.
For the remainder of the evening, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 64.6°F, with wind speeds tapering to a maximum of 8.9 mph. Clear skies will persist throughout the night into early tomorrow morning.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.
Today's Details
High
79°F
Low
63°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:59pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|79°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|59°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|82°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|83°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|82°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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