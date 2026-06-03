Home Weather 6/2/26: Clear Night with Low of 64 and High of 79 Today;...

6/2/26: Clear Night with Low of 64 and High of 79 Today; Current Temp 66.6, Wind 3.2 mph, No Precipitation

By
Source Staff
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In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 66.6°F with a gentle wind from the southeast at 3.2 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and a low of 62.6°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, with gusts up to 10.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation was minimal at 1%.

For the remainder of the evening, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 64.6°F, with wind speeds tapering to a maximum of 8.9 mph. Clear skies will persist throughout the night into early tomorrow morning.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
63°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 79°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 59°F Clear sky
Thursday 82°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 80°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 82°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
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