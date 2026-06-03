6/2/26: Clear Night with Low of 64 and High of 79 Today; Current Temp 66.6, Wind 3.2 mph, No Precipitation

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 66.6°F with a gentle wind from the southeast at 3.2 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 79.3°F and a low of 62.6°F. Wind speeds varied throughout the day, with gusts up to 10.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation was minimal at 1%.

For the remainder of the evening, expect temperatures to drop to a low of 64.6°F, with wind speeds tapering to a maximum of 8.9 mph. Clear skies will persist throughout the night into early tomorrow morning.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 63°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 7:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 79°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 59°F Clear sky Thursday 82°F 60°F Overcast Friday 80°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: dense Monday 82°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate

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