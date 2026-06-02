6/2/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 63 and Calm Winds; High Reached 79 Earlier.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM report a temperature of 78.1°F with a gentle wind from the east at 4.8 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 79.2°F and dropped to a low of 62.6°F. This evening, the temperature is expected to cool slightly with a low of 62.8°F. Winds may gust up to 8 mph tonight, continuing to pose a mild breeze with no chances of precipitation.

As for the weather outlook, no official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Conditions will remain stable into the night, maintaining clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 63°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 7:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 79°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 79°F 57°F Mainly clear Thursday 80°F 61°F Overcast Friday 80°F 61°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Monday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: light

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