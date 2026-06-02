Home Weather 6/2/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 63 and Calm Winds;...

6/2/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 63 and Calm Winds; High Reached 79 Earlier.

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM report a temperature of 78.1°F with a gentle wind from the east at 4.8 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 79.2°F and dropped to a low of 62.6°F. This evening, the temperature is expected to cool slightly with a low of 62.8°F. Winds may gust up to 8 mph tonight, continuing to pose a mild breeze with no chances of precipitation.

As for the weather outlook, no official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Conditions will remain stable into the night, maintaining clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
63°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 79°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 57°F Mainly clear
Thursday 80°F 61°F Overcast
Friday 80°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 83°F 68°F Drizzle: light
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