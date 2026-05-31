Ella Langley’s Franklin Fragrance Launch Sells Out, Here’s What to Know About the New Scent

NOYZ and country artist Ella Langley have partnered to launch a new fragrance, Be Her Eau de Parfum, and in celebration of the release, Langley will make a personal appearance at Ulta at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin on June 2nd. Tickets are sold out, but for those lucky enough to have scored one, the evening promises a guaranteed meet and greet with Langley plus a gift card toward the purchase of the new scent.More Entertainment News

Be Her is rooted directly in Langley’s music, inspired by the lyric “I just wanna be her so bad, it hurts so bad.” The warm floral fragrance opens with violet, peony, and bergamot before settling into a tobacco accord and a soft base of cashmere woods and salted amber. Gender-neutral and universally wearable, Be Her is designed less as a fragrance and more as a mindset — an invitation to step into the version of yourself you’ve always wanted to be, shared NOYZ in a press release.