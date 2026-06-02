Photos: Inside Brentwood’s New Pickleball Destination, Crush Yard

Crush Yard hosted a ribbon cutting for its first Tennessee location on Monday, June 1st at 300 Franklin Road in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center. More Local Living News

The 33,400-square-foot space features eight indoor pickleball courts, a gourmet restaurant and full bar, private event space, and will feature a golf simulator, which will open later in June.

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Court rental is $48 per hour, with classes starting at $25 per hour, and they offer a drop-in morning play rate of $9 from 6 am until 10 am. You can become a passholder for $48 per month, which gives you $5 open play and drop-in rates and discounts on various things at Crush Yard.

The menu is divided into shareables, with offerings including bang bang shrimp, cheeseburger sliders, and pretzel bites. There is also a variety of pizzas, salads, and bowls, including a hot honey chicken bowl featuring grilled chicken, sriracha hot honey, cucumbers, caramelized onions, peppers, scallions & sesame seeds.

Crush Yard is open seven days a week from 6 am until 10 pm. Kitchen hours are Sunday-Thursday, noon-9 pm; Friday-Saturday, 11 am-9 pm.

For more information, visit Crush Yard here.