Road Closures for CMA Fest 2026

If you are headed to downtown Nashville for CMA Fest beginning Thursday, June 4, through Sunday, June 7th. Expect road closures from now until the festival ends. Below is a list of road closures to expect. MORE CMA FEST NEWS
- Northbound lane of 1st Ave. S from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun
Reopens Tuesday, June 2 by 5 a.m.
- East-side lane of 2nd Ave. from Demonbreun to Broadway Reopens Thursday, June 4 by 7 a.m.
- Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun to Broadway Reopens Monday, June 8 by 8 p.m.
- 1st Ave. N from Broadway to Church Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.
- 1st Ave. S from Broadway to Demonbreun Reopens Monday, June 8 by 5 p.m.
- Alley 13 from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave. Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
- Alley 12 from Pedestrian Bridge to Alley 13 Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
- Sparkman Street from 2nd Ave. to 1st Ave. Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
- Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave. Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
- S. 1st St. from Woodland St. to Russell St. Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.
- Russell St. from S. 2nd St. to Titans Way Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.
- Titans Way from Russell St. to Victory Ave. Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.
- Victory Ave. from Titans Way to S. 2nd St. Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 11:59 p.m.
- Alley 69 from 3rd Ave. to 4th Ave. (3rd ½ Ave.) Reopens Monday, June 8 by 1 a.m.
- John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge from Woodland Street to Russell St. Reopens Monday, June 8 by 5 p.m.
- 1st Ave. from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Commerce St. Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 3 a.m.
- Molloy St. from 1st Ave. to Woodland Bridge Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 3 a.m.
- Demonbreun from 3rd Ave. to 4th Ave. (3rd ½ Ave.) Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 3 a.m.
- Symphony Place from S. 2nd St. to Titans Way Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.
- Demonbreun from Russell St. to Victory Ave. Reopens Tuesday, June 2 by 7 p.m.
- Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
- Broadway from 2nd Ave. to 4th Ave. Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
- Westbound lane of Shelby/Korean Veterans Blvd. from S. 2nd St. to 1st Ave. Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
- Eastbound lane of Broadway from 6th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
- Northbound lane of 6th Ave. S from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
- Eastbound lane of Commerce from 6th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way Reopens Monday, June 8 by 3 a.m.
- Northbound lane of S. 1st St. from 2nd St. to Victory Reopens Monday, June 8 by 1 a.m.
- 2nd Ave. S from Demonbreun to Commerce Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.
- Eastbound lane of 2nd Ave. S from Demonbreun to Commerce Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.
- Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Blvd. to Demonbreun Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.
- Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Ave. Reopens Sunday, June 7 by 7 p.m.
- Eastbound lane of 2nd Ave. S from Demonbreun to Broadway Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
- Eastbound lane of Demonbreun from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave. Reopens Monday, June 8 by 7 p.m.
- Westbound lane of Demonbreun from 4th Ave. to Rep. John Lewis Way Reopens Monday, June 8 by 10 p.m.
- Northbound lane of 1st Ave. from Demonbreun to Church Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.
- Northbound lane of Broadway from 1st Ave. to 2nd Ave. Reopens Tuesday, June 9 by 5 p.m.
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