TNStars Giving Away $5,000 in Scholarships During College Savings Month

September is College Savings Month, and the TNStars College Savings 529 Program is helping to jump-start savings by giving away $5,000 in scholarships during the month. The prizes will be awarded into a TNStars scholarship account.

Now through Sept. 30, Tennessee residents 21 and older can enter at TNStars.com to win a $1,000 scholarship on behalf of a child 10 or younger. TNStars will give away a $1,000 scholarship each week in September, awarding five winners total. The winners will be announced weekly on Fridays, starting Sept. 6, with the last winner being announced Oct. 4. One entry is good for the entire contest period.

The $1,000 scholarships can be used by the winning families to cover future post-secondary education expenses ranging from tuition and housing to books, computers, and more.

“College Savings Month is a national focus on the importance of starting early to save for higher education,” said Tennessee State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. “The earlier families start college savings accounts for their children, the longer those savings could grow with compounding interest.”

TNStars is designed to give Tennessee families high-quality investment options at a low cost to help them put aside money for future higher education expenses. Families can invest directly with the program and money can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars account as long as it is used for qualified post-secondary education expenses.

For more information on the TNStars $5,000 Scholarship Giveaway, including contest rules, visit TNStars.com.

