Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Baby Goat Cuddling
Saturday, August 31, 10 am – 1 pm
Noble Springs Dairy Farm, 3144 Blazer Road, Franklin
Come to the farm to learn about the goats and other animals, petting the goats, and enjoy spending time on the farm. Learn about the farmstead creamery and the cheese-making process. Join in on a guided educational tour at 11 am if you would like.
Find tickets here.
2Wine Tasting at Arrington Vineyards
Friday-Saturday, August 30-31
Arrington Vineyards, 6211 Patton Road, Arrington
Co-owned by Country Music artist Kix Brooks, Arrington Vineyards sits on a 95-acre property with 16 acres of vineyards, five tasting rooms, gorgeous views, shaded picnic areas, and live music on weekends. You can schedule a tasting for this weekend.
Find more information here.
3Maury County Fair and Expo
Friday-Sunday, August 30- September 1
1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia
The fair is back and they are bringing all the family fun and entertainment you love. Attendees will see the return of several other popular events like the junk car jump & run and the Saturday motocross races.
Find more information here.
4Kidz Bop at FirstBank Amphitheater
Friday, August 30, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Kidz Bop is back at FirstBank Amphitheater this weekend. The KIDZ BOP Kids will bring the ultimate pop concert for kids to hundreds of thousands of fans, where they’ll be performing the biggest bops of the year, including “Espresso,” “greedy,” “Lil Boo Thang,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” and more.
Find more information here.
5Musicians Corner at Centennial Park
Friday-Sunday, August 23-25, 5 pm – 9 pm
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
Since 2010, Musicians Corner has provided free public access to live music in the heart of Music City at Centennial Park. Enjoy free music for two evenings this weekend. Artists scheduled to perform include Jill Andrews, A Tribe of Horsman, Crystal Rose, Tabitha Meeks, and more.
