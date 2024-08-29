Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Baby Goat Cuddling

photo from Noble Springs Dairy

Saturday, August 31,  10 am – 1 pm

Noble Springs Dairy Farm, 3144 Blazer Road, Franklin

Come to the farm to learn about the goats and other animals, petting the goats, and enjoy spending time on the farm. Learn about the farmstead creamery and the cheese-making process. Join in on a guided educational tour at 11 am if you would like.

Find tickets here. 

2Wine Tasting at Arrington Vineyards

photo by Donna Vissman

Friday-Saturday, August 30-31

Arrington Vineyards, 6211 Patton Road, Arrington

Co-owned by Country Music artist Kix Brooks, Arrington Vineyards sits on a 95-acre property with 16 acres of vineyards, five tasting rooms, gorgeous views, shaded picnic areas, and live music on weekends. You can schedule a tasting for this weekend.

Find more information here.

3Maury County Fair and Expo

Friday-Sunday, August 30- September 1

1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia

The fair is back and they are bringing all the family fun and entertainment you love. Attendees will see the return of several other popular events like the junk car jump & run and the Saturday motocross races.

Find more information here.

4Kidz Bop at FirstBank Amphitheater

 

Friday, August 30, 7 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Kidz Bop is back at FirstBank Amphitheater this weekend. The KIDZ BOP Kids will bring the ultimate pop concert for kids to hundreds of thousands of fans, where they’ll be performing the biggest bops of the year, including “Espresso,” “greedy,” “Lil Boo Thang,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” and more.

Find more information here.

5Musicians Corner at Centennial Park

photo courtesy of Musicians Corner

Friday-Sunday, August 23-25, 5 pm – 9 pm

Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville

Since 2010, Musicians Corner has provided free public access to live music in the heart of Music City at Centennial Park. Enjoy free music for two evenings this weekend. Artists scheduled to perform include Jill Andrews, A Tribe of Horsman, Crystal Rose, Tabitha Meeks, and more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleOBITUARY: Natalie Cecelia Phelan
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here