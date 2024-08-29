OBITUARY: Natalie Cecelia Phelan

On August 23, 2024, Natalie Cecelia Phelan (nee Tkaczuk) very unexpectedly passed away in Nashville, TN.

She is the beloved wife of 52 years to Matthew Phelan, cherished Mom of “her girls”, Victoria (Steven) Brooke and Christine (Matthew) Grim, both of Spring Hill, TN, Grandma of Izzy Marie Grim and Mommy of an adorable rescue Shih Tzu, Gracie Valentine.

Natalie was born on March 29, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA to Edward and Stella Tkaczuk. She married the absolute love of her life, Matthew, on February 12, 1972.

She spent her professional life as a Registered Nurse Manager in Philadelphia and New Jersey working for Virtua and Kennedy Health Systems.

Natalie devoted her life to her family. Her love was PURE MAGIC. She was an avid collector of cookbooks and enjoyed watching Bobby Flay and almost any cooking channel. She was extremely proud of her Polish heritage, food and customs and Roman Catholic faith. Residing most of her life in New Jersey, she was forever in search of the perfect tomato and ear of corn.

Natalie is additionally survived by her Brother, Dr. Edmund (Dr. Katherine) Tkaczuk; Sister-in-Law, Patricia Tkaczuk; and Brother-in-Law, Srivatsa Krishnan. She loved her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; Stephan Tkaczuk, Heather Tkaczuk, Patti Tkaczuk, Maria Knupp, Dr. Andrew Tkaczuk and their children.

She is preceded in death by her Brother, Marian Tkaczuk and Sister, Gerardine Krishnan.

At Natalie’s request, no formal services will be held. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

