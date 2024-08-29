Missing 87-Year-Old Columbia Man Found Safe

UPDATE AUGUST 29, 2024 10:30am – Richard Hill has been found safe.

*********************************

Original Story:

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate an 87-year-old missing person, Richard Hill. Hill was last seen on August 29, 2024 around 7:30am, in the area of Riverside Drive. Hill is driving a 2015 White Jeep Cherokee.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected].

