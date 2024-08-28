TPAC Launches International Dance Series

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center® announces its highly anticipated 2024-25 International Dance Series, a captivating exploration of global dance traditions and innovations featuring four world-renowned dance companies.

From the bold innovations of modern dance with the MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY and PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY to the vibrant cultural expressions of BALLET FOLKLÓRICO DE MÉXICO, and the timeless elegance of classical ballet from THE JOFFREY BALLET, this season offers a diverse and broad spectrum of movement through the world of dance. Each performance promises to be a unique celebration of rhythm, storytelling and artistic excellence.

“Our International Dance Series is designed to transport audiences through the universal language of dance,” said Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “We are proud to present a season that not only showcases the diversity and beauty of dance, but also allows our audience to experience transformative performances from some of the most renowned dance companies in the world.”

Series ticket buyers can also add NEW DIALECT’S world premiere of an evening-length production of 21 YESES to their package. For this piece, the local Nashville dance company combines the practice of contemporary dance with lighting technologies borrowed from the concert industry. Choreographer Banning Bouldin and production designer Michael Brown (Bon Iver) create an experience where motion and light capture and release one another inside the awe of an endless distance.

2024-25 International Dance Series Schedule

MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY

Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, 2025

The oldest dance company in the United States and the oldest integrated dance company, the MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY brings three unique works to Nashville for its 100th anniversary. Martha Graham’s ballets were inspired by a wide variety of sources, including the American frontier with Appalachian Spring, a nod to American folk music with We the People, and techno club scenes with CAVE. The Company continues to foster Graham’s spirit of ingenuity and remains a leader by catalyzing new works with commissions that bring fresh perspectives to dance classics.

BALLET FOLKLÓRICO DE MÉXICO

March 7-8, 2025

Founded by dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, BALLET FOLKLÓRICO DE MÉXICO brings together the music, dance and costume of Mexican folklore from pre-Colombian civilizations to the modern era. Hernández devoted her time to the research of the folklore, music, costumes and dance of the states that comprise Mexico as a country, and uniquely brought them to life creating performances that are a true portrait of Mexico’s beauty, diversity and rich history through music and dance. The Ballet is permanently in residence at the iconic Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City and continues to perform extensively across Mexico and abroad.

PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY

May 30-31, 2025

One of the world’s foremost dance companies, the PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY is recognized for innovating and transforming modern dance. Under the artistic direction of Michael Novak and drawing from a history of multidisciplinary collaborations, passionate expression, and thrilling athleticism, the Company is known for a vast repertory that features work from the Founder’s canon, new works created by some of today’s most engaging choreographers and established and important historical dances from the 20th and 21st centuries. Dedicated to sharing modern dance with the broadest possible audience, the Company tours annually, both domestically and internationally.

THE JOFFREY BALLET

June 28-29, 2025

Internationally renowned, Chicago-based ballet company, THE JOFFREY BALLET presents a unique repertoire that encompasses masterpieces of the past and cutting-edge works of today, including their Nashville Premiere of Golden Hour. Bask in the glow of this radiant mixed repertoire program of warmth and splendor, featuring Dani Rowe’s Princess and the Pea, a modern re-envisioning of the classic fairy tale with music by Jim Stephenson; Cathy Marston’s Heimat, a glorious symphonic poem transformed to dance and composed by Richard Wagner; and Nicolas Blanc’s Under the Trees’ Voices, set to Ezio Bosso’s Symphony No. 2.

