Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures, April 5 – 11, 2026

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways during the holiday weekend. Construction crews will halt all lane closure activities from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2026, through 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2026.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Footer replacement.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a NB shoulder closure for footer replacement (MM 44.3).

Lighting maintenance.

• 4/8 – 4/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for lighting maintenance (MM 47).

Lighting repair.

• 4/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for light repairs (MM 49).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Medical Center Parkway ramp work.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for ramp work at Exit 76.

Restriping.

• 4/6 – 4/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions (MM 76).

Milling and paving.

• 4/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for paving operations (MM 84 – 85).

• 4/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for milling and paving (MM 87 – 88).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Guardrail repair.

• 4/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a SB shoulder closure for guardrail repair (MM 79).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 94 – 99).

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions to move a barrier wall (MM 94 – 99).

GILES COUNTY I-65

Setting barrier wall.

• 4/6 – 4/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions to set barrier wall (MM 19 – 25).

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Rolling roadblock.

• 4/12, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock for aerial crossing (MM 106 – 116).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Paving.

• 4/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions and intermittent full closures of the NB and SB Exit 67 on-ramp for paving operations (MM 67).

Blasting.

• 4/8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for blasting done by a private development (MM 61 – 71).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Bridge repair.

• 4/6 – 4/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 217).

• 4/6 – 4/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 221).

Milling and paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be multiple EB lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 193 – 196).

Restriping.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for restriping operations (MM 204 – 208).

Streetlight conversion.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 11 – 14).

Barrier wall repair.

• 4/6 – 4/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (MM 215 – 219).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

Milling and paving.

• Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 143).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Restriping.

• 4/6 – 4/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for restriping (MM 76 – 77).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing

• Nightly, 8 p.m.– 5 a.m. (excluding weekends). There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions due to milling and paving operations. (MM 21 – 27).

• Weekends, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions due to milling and paving operations. The proposed time frame for resurfacing operations is subject to change (MM 21 – 27).

Paving.

• 4/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for paving operations (MM 6 – 6.8).

• 4/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for paving operations (MM 12.4 – 12.8).

• 4/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple WB lane closures for paving operations (MM 37 – 38).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 16

Sidewalk and curb repair.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for sidewalk and curb repair (LM 19).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Maintenance work.

• Continuous, There will be a closure of the WB turn lane (LM 12.9 – 13.1).

Sidewalk installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk installation (LM 22).

Lashing aerial cable.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for lashing aerial cable (LM 8.9 – 9.3).

Sidewalk and curb repairs.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for sidewalk and curb ramp repairs (LM 19).

Pole removal.

• 4/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole removal (LM 26).

Foundation prep.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for prepping foundations (LM 16).

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Event.

• 4/9 – 4/11, continuous. There will be a full closure on Broadway between 4th and 5th Avenue.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Installing underground fiber.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground fiber (LM 7).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Pole installation.

• 4/6 – 4/9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole installation (LM 23 – 24).

Aerial fiber cable installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to install new aerial fiber cables (LM 23 – 24).

Masts installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for mast installation (LM 15).

Blasting.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple NB lane closures for blasting under a private developer (LM 18).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

Pole replacement.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole replacement (LM 0.7).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Tree trimming and pole replacement.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for tree trimming and pole removal (LM 6).

Gasline work.

• 4/7 – 4/8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for gas line work (LM 12).

Utility work.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for utility work (LM 22).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Turn lane installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for turn lane installation before Juarez Drive (MM 16).

Bridge repair.

• 4/8 – 4/11, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair on SR 45 over I-40 (LM 17.9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Aerial installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 9).

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 12 -13).

Water main installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB flagging operations for water main installation (LM 1.3 – 2.8).

Bus stop work.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for bus stop work (LM 2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Conduit installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing conduit (LM 1).

Aerial installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial installation at Clarksville Pike (LM 8 – 9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Aerial work.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial work (LM 28 – 29).

Barrier wall repair.

• 4/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for barrier wall repair (LM 2.7 – 3.7).

ADA repairs.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for ADA repairs (LM 1).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Aerial installation.

• 4/8 – 4/9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for aerial installation (LM 10).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 47

Installing aerial fiber.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing aerial fiber (LM 0 – 2).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 373

Traffic signal installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a traffic signal (MM 7).

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Paving.

• 4/12 – 4/17, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for paving operations (LM 17 – 23).

MAURY COUNTY SR 166

Aerial installation.

• 4/7 – 4/9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple NB lane closures for aerial installation (LM 9 – 11).

MAURY COUNTY SR 246

Pole installation.

• 4/7 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple NB lane closures for pole installation (LM 1 – 2).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Resurfacing.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing operations (LM 5.8 – 8.4).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 11

Aerial installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 10 – 12).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 49

Vegetation clearing.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (LM 18 – 23).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 65

Milling, paving, and striping.

• 4/8 – 4/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane shift in both directions for milling, paving, and striping (LM 7).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Pothole patching.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 11 – 15).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Restriping.

• 4/6 – 4/8, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for restriping (LM 11 – 12).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Rock blasting.

• 4/6, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure I both directions for rock blasting (LM 8).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Pole installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for electric pole installation on Franklin Road (LM 7.9 – 9.1)

Utility work.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for utility work (LM 12.5).

Paving.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be SB flagging operations for paving operations at Lascassas Pike (LM 14.6 – 16).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 13.88 – 15.97).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 2 – 2.8).

Signal improvements.

• 4/3 – 4/9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for intersection signal improvements (LM 1.4 – 1.6).

SMITH COUNTY SR 80

Equipment crossing.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 5.9).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for construction activities (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

Guardrail repairs.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for guardrail repair (LM 16.9).

Masts installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for installing masts (LM 12).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 41

Relocating gas main.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure to relocate gas main (LM 2).

Resurfacing.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing at Marlin Road (LM 7).

Paving.

• 4/6 – 4/7, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for paving operations (LM 2 – 3).

Bird net installation.

• 4/6 – 4/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple WB lane closures for bird net installation (LM 0.1 – 0.7).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Graded rock hauling.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for graded rock hauling (LM 2.7 – 3.2).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Portland Bypass project.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading operations (LM 21.3 – 22.8).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 259

Aerial installation.

• 4/6 – 4/8, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for aerial installation (LM 0 -1.5).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 25

Crossing equipment.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 3.5).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 7.2).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Crossing equipment.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 6).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Sewer and concrete work.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for sewer and concrete work (LM 10).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk repair.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for sidewalk repair (LM 3 – 5.5).

Relocating gas main.

• 4/6 – 4/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for gas main relocation (LM 3).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

Resurfacing.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB flagging operations for resurfacing (LM 0 – 5.7).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

ADA repairs.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for ADA repairs (LM 2).

WILSON COUNTY SR 10

Sidewalk installation.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk installation work (LM 13.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.2).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Utility work and safety improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit and safety improvement operations (LM 0 – 2).

Grading.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading activities (LM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 2.8 – 8.8).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for grading (LM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Traffic signal upgrading.

• 4/6 – 4/10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to upgrade the traffic signal on Mt Juliet Road (LM 4.4 – 6.9).

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