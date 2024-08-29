NoahBRAVE Foundation Announces Fundraiser Benefiting Families of Children with Terminal Brain Cancer

The NoahBRAVE Foundation announces “A Nashville Night for NoahBRAVE,” a fundraising event benefiting families of children with terminal brain cancer. The fundraiser will take place on September 9 from 6-9 p.m. at The Pancake Pantry in Hillsboro Village, located at 1796 21st Avenue South in Nashville.

The event, which will be held during Childhood Cancer Awareness month, will feature a performance by ACM New Male Artist of the Year and Billboard’s Rookie of the Year Nate Smith and appearances by other local celebrity guests including Nashville Soccer Club’s Taylor Washington and New York Times best-selling novelist Karen Kingsbury. Tickets are $150 per person and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a live auction. Tickets can be purchased here or by visiting NoahBRAVE.org and clicking on ‘Events’.

The NoahBRAVE Foundation was created in 2021 to honor the late Noah Evans of Franklin. Noah was diagnosed with a Diffuse Midline Glima (DMG) brain tumor when he was 12 years old. After a 16-month battle, brain surgery, multiple rounds of chemo and radiation and two clinical trials, Noah was healed in heaven. His family created the foundation to honor their middle son and support families who are going through the same struggles as the Evans family did.

“When your child receives a terminal diagnosis, all you want to do is focus on making memories,” said Lori Evans, Executive Director of the NoahBRAVE Foundation and Noah’s mother. “Our mission at NoahBRAVE and through this event is to provide support for these families to take care of financial needs so that they can focus on what matters.”

The Pancake Pantry was a favorite of Noah’s. He and his family would often visit the iconic restaurant after his radiation treatments and order his favorite – chocolate chip pancakes.

“We are honored to host this special event at Pancake Pantry,” said Chip Bradley, managing director for the Iconic Restaurant Group/The Pancake Pantry. “The NoahBRAVE Foundation and the Evans family are near to our hearts and we hope you will join us in supporting their cause.”

The foundation will also present the inaugural Live Like Noah Award to Carol Wilson at the event. With over 44 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Wilson has become a staple in the Vanderbilt University Medical Center community. As a dedicated care partner, Wilson is responsible for patient intake and recovery and facilitates transport to and from surgery. Wilson has formed lasting relationships throughout the years with many of her patients including Noah and the Evans family. This award is meant to honor her commitment to her patients and their families and to acknowledge her bright and comforting spirit.

Additionally, a silent auction benefiting the NoahBRAVE Foundation will be open Sept. 10-30, 2024. For a list of the items and a link to the silent auction, visit NoahBRAVE.org on Sept. 10, 2024.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email