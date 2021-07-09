Today’s Top Stories: July 9, 2021

Main Street Festival
(Photo courtesy Visit Franklin)

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 9, 2021.

Barrels and Brews
photo by Donna Vissman

1Liquor Store to Open in Former Franklin Shoney’s

Nolensville’s Barrels and Brews liquor store is expanding and will open a new location in Franklin in the former Shoney’s restaurant on Highway 96. Read More

Elijah Browning
Instagram @elijahthebossninja

2Thompson’s Station Teen to Appear on American Ninja Warrior

Thompson’s Station teen, Elijah Browning, will appear in the semi-finals of American Ninja Warrior Season 13 on Monday, July 19th. Read More

Shake Shack
photo from Shake Shack Facebook

3Shake Shack Launches New Summer Menu

Shake Shack recently opened a new location at 5027 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin at McEwen Northside. Read More

covid 19

4COVID-19 Delta and Delta Plus Variants Threaten Unvaccinated

As we know from the many strains of flu, viruses mutate. This is what COVID-19 is doing, and the latest variants, Delta and Delta Plus are what have been overwhelming India’s medical system. And they are the next threat to health in the United States, especially among the unvaccinated. Read More

downtown franklin
Photo from City of Franklin Facebook

5Downtown Franklin Retailers Gear Up for Main Street Festival

As the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, readies for the upcoming 37th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon, many of downtown Franklin’s retailers and merchants are also gearing up for the big weekend. Read More

