Today’s Top Stories: July 9, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 9, 2021.
Nolensville’s Barrels and Brews liquor store is expanding and will open a new location in Franklin in the former Shoney’s restaurant on Highway 96. Read More
Thompson’s Station teen, Elijah Browning, will appear in the semi-finals of American Ninja Warrior Season 13 on Monday, July 19th. Read More
Shake Shack recently opened a new location at 5027 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin at McEwen Northside. Read More
4COVID-19 Delta and Delta Plus Variants Threaten Unvaccinated
As we know from the many strains of flu, viruses mutate. This is what COVID-19 is doing, and the latest variants, Delta and Delta Plus are what have been overwhelming India’s medical system. And they are the next threat to health in the United States, especially among the unvaccinated. Read More
As the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, readies for the upcoming 37th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon, many of downtown Franklin’s retailers and merchants are also gearing up for the big weekend. Read More