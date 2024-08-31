Williamson County and Cities Plan for Future Growth

Planning for growth helps cities and counties develop the necessary utilities, transportation and educational facilities to support the increased population. Williamson County and the City of Franklin, as well as, the other cities in the county, have been working over the last several years to develop growth and strategic plans.

County Growth Boundary Plans

In April 2001, Williamson County and the six cities within the county adopted a growth plan as required by the state of Tennessee. Over the years, for a number of reasons, actual growth patterns varied significantly from the original plan, which has not been updated in more than 20 years. Until now. While officially given six months by the state to update the plan, Williamson County, the various cities, and other stakeholders have been informally working through a Coordination Committee to update the 2001 plan beginning a year and a half ago.

An updated county plan, created by merging plans by each city within the county, was proposed to all entities in February 2024, but it was rejected by several of the cities. A new, edited and updated plan was proposed by the Coordination Committee in April and sent on to the cities for approval. Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman ratified the edited plan in May. The plan was approved by all parties by the end of July. It will go to the state for approval in September.

In August, the mayors of both Franklin and Williamson County discussed the updated plan at Breakfast with the Mayors.

One of the major outcomes of the process was an agreed-upon need for the county and the cities to review the plan every five years, instead of every 20-plus years, with the long-term goal of having collaboration between all parties from now on.

While the process included opportunities for input by multiple stakeholders, including the public, it was not easy. There were representatives from all of the city governments, the county government, utility companies, the school systems, and major employers. Few counties have tackled the process in as committed a manner as Williamson County. A lot of voices were heard and had to be woven into the fabric of the end document.

“We had some people who didn’t want any growth, we had some people who wanted modified growth and we had some people who said we need growth to survive,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. “When you make sausages it’s not pretty, but the end product is good.”

The City of Franklin’s attorney for planning and environment, Kristi Ransom, explained that the updated plan will include redrawn urban growth boundaries and planned growth areas. She added that urban growth boundaries are potential growth areas identified by municipalities. Planned growth areas are potential growth areas identified by the county.

Franklin’s Strategic Plan

While exploring Franklin’s growth boundaries, the city has also been updating their strategic plan – Envision Franklin. The plan, based on the growth boundaries, explains how land within the city will be used.

The proactive plan tries to make sure there are open and preserved natural spaces with easy access to parks, preserved farmland and historic places, and enough space for housing for the always increasing population. It is also important to look at potential tax income available for projects – like roads and schools, as well as community services like police and fire – to service new developments.

Franklin has seen an increase of 20,000 people per decade over the last 30 years.

One interesting discovery found as the city was exploring growth over the last 20 years was that city spread was less than planned in 2001. While growth is slowing, there is still a great need for affordable workforce housing – a concern in most major cities across the country.

“That’s why we’re looking at our strategic plan, to address concerns our staff and our community have,” said Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore.

Mayor Moore, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and the city administration want to continue to see Franklin receive accolades like sixth place on Fortune magazine’s list of the “50 Best Places to Live for Families”, and their seventh place ranking on Travel and Leisure’s list of “10 Best Places to Live in the South.”

