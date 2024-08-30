Immerse Yourself in Japanese Traditions at Cheekwood’s Japanese Moon Viewing Festival

Japanese art, gardens, and culture will shine during an enchanting afternoon and moonlit evening at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. Cheekwood’s annual Japanese Moon Viewing Festival, or Otsukimi, takes place near the date of the Harvest Moon and is held in partnership with the Consulate-General of Japan and Japan American Society of Tennessee.

During this special 10th annual event, guests can immerse themselves in Japanese

traditions and the splendor of the Cheekwood Gardens while enjoying tea ceremonies,

watching musical performances and partaking in a variety of art activities.

The Japanese Moon Viewing Festival will be held Sunday, September 15 from 4 p.m. to 9

p.m. Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell will give remarks during the welcome ceremony

at 6 p.m.

“The celebration of the Harvest Moon is a time of reflection and appreciation,” said

Jonathan Contrades, the Cultural Programs Coordinator for the Consulate-General of

Japan in Nashville. “The Japanese Moon Viewing Festival at Cheekwood is an

extraordinarily unique event in our region with cultural performances and

demonstrations that are hard to find anywhere else. We hope everyone will enjoy the

event.”

Schedule of Events

Main Stage | Arboretum Lawn

5 p.m. – Tea Ceremony

5:30 p.m. – Performance by Nashville Taiko

6 p.m. – Welcome Ceremony and Performance by Choir SAKURA

7 p.m. – Tea Ceremony and Kendama Demonstration

7:30 p.m. – Performance by Shamisen Knoxville

8 p.m. – Tea Ceremony

8:30 p.m. – Closing Ceremony with reading of the Japanese folktale “Rabbit in the

Moon”

Tea Ceremony

5 p.m., 7 p.m. & 8 p.m. | Arboretum Lawn

This popular event takes center stage three times throughout the festival. The Japanese

tea ceremony is steeped in history and is a way of preparing, presenting and ultimately

drinking green tea. Guests will watch the tea master prepare the tea, and then get to

sample the final product. At 7 p.m., the ceremony will be followed by a kendama

demonstration. A kendama is a fun and challenging wooden skill toy that originated in

Japan over a century ago and is now played around the world.

Musical Performances

Nashville Taiko

5:30 p.m. | Arboretum Lawn

Tennessee’s first ever taiko group takes the stage for a performance packed with

percussive power, dynamic music and graceful choreography. In Japanese, the term

“taiko” refers to any kind of drum. Nashville Taiko combines ancient Japanese tradition

with modern innovation to create an entertaining mix of music, theater and precision.

Choir SAKURA

6 p.m. | Arboretum Lawn

Choir SAKURA was founded in 2008 to perform traditional Japanese songs and educate

children who live in middle Tennessee about the music. The group sings seasonal songs,

and popular Japanese songs from movies and anime. The choir has attended

international festivals and Japanese events throughout Tennessee.

⁠Shamisen Knoxville

7:30 p.m. | Arboretum Lawn

Go on a musical journey through Japan with Shamisen Knoxville as your guide. Shamisen

is a traditional Japanese 3-string instrument that has been an integral part of Japanese

music since the 16th century. The group consists of students from the University of

Tennessee-Knoxville and people from across the community. They travel throughout the

southeast to spread the joy of playing the banjo-like instrument.

Kamishibai

4:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. | Sigourney Cheek Literary Garden

Kamishibai, literally means “paper theater” in Japanese. It is a form of storytelling that

combines a set of standard-size beautifully illustrated paper cards paired with a scripted

performance by a narrator. Guests can see the magical performances come to life during

two shows.

Mochi Pounding

4 p.m. & 5 p.m. | Frist Learning Center Courtyard

Mochi is a Japanese rice cake that is created through an elaborate process that

includes steaming the rice, pounding it into paste, and molding in into the desired

shape. Watch as the tasty snack is created before your eyes and then sample it for

yourself.

Bilingual Tours of Blevins Japanese Garden (Shōmu-en)

4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to take time to nurture their spirit with a visit to Cheekwood’s

Blevins Japanese Garden (Shōmu-en). Throughout the festival, three bilingual tours will

be oﬀered in Japanese and English. Each tour starts at the garden entrance. The garden

takes visitors on a meditative journey and transcends cultures by connecting Eastern

garden design with native Tennessee landscape. The garden was created by David

Harris Engel, and the name “Shōmu-en,” translates to “pine-mist forest.” The history of

the garden began in 1977, and it was transformed into what we know it as today in 1990.

Haiku Contest

Calling all word wizards! Show oﬀ your creativity by participating in a haiku contest. A

traditional Japanese haiku is a three-line poem with seventeen syllables, written in a

5/7/5 syllable count. Often focusing on images from nature, haiku emphasizes simplicity,

intensity, and directness of expression. Contest entries must be received by 5 p.m. on

Monday, September 8, and can be submitted at https://cheekwood.org/calendar-

events/japanese-moon-viewing/ Winners will be announced during the welcome

ceremony at 6 p.m.

Ikebana Display

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Frist Learning Center Courtyard Classroom

Ikebana is the centuries-old Japanese art of arranging flowers. The practice, which

translates to “making flowers come alive,” uses carefully selected blossoms, greenery and

other flora to convey a specific feeling or emotion to an observer. Ikebana remains a

cherished tradition in Japan and is passed down from generation to generation as a

way of connecting with nature and expressing creativity.

Art Activities

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Frist Learning Center Courtyard

Japanese Calligraphy

Learn about traditional Japanese calligraphy and writing by choosing a phrase from our

list to take home with you as a souvenir.

Design Your Own Kimono Coloring Sheet

The kimono, literally meaning “thing to wear,” is a traditional Japanese garment and the

national dress of Japan. Design your own kimono using one of our templates or your own

imagination.

Japanese Luna Moth

The Japanese Luna Moth is native to Japan, Korea, China, and India. Like the moon, the

Luna Moth is often associated with the spirit and transformation and symbolizes fragility

and courage despite change. Make your own “pop-up” Luna Moth using provided

supplies.

Rabbit in the Moon

Celebrate the 10th annual Japanese Moon Viewing at Cheekwood by making a banner

commemorating the festival and the classic Japanese folktale.

Nashville Bonsai Society Display

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Frist Learning Center Great Hall

Step indoors and out of the moonlight to view meticulously manicured bonsai trees

provided by the Nashville Bonsai Society. Bonsai history is rich, rooted in tradition and

technique, and the practice is complex. The Nashville Bonsai Society will also provide

pruning demonstrations, oﬀer beginner bonsai workshops, and host kids’ activities.

Ticket Information

The Japanese Moon Viewing Festival is free for Cheekwood members. For not-yet

members, tickets for adults cost $22, and $15 for youth (3-17). Children two and under are free. Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved at https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/japanese-moon-viewing/. Japanese Moon Viewing is sponsored by Nissan and supported by Mitsui.

