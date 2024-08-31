The Tribe Has Spoken – The Next Survivor Fan Event will be in Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of CBS/Survivor

Jeff Probst, host of CBS’ Survivor, announced that the next Survivor fan event will be in Nashville on September 14th.

Stating on social media, “The tribe has spoken! The next #Survivor event will be taking place in … Nashville, Tennesee!”

We reached out to CBS for more details. Here’s what we know so far.

The event takes place on Friday, September 14th from noon until 5 pm for the Survivor Beach Drop event at 109 2nd Avenue S, Nashville.

Activities to expect include:

  • Compete in classic Survivor challenges with Co-Executive Challenge Producer John Kirhoffer
  • Meet with your favorite Survivor Castaways
  • Create your own hidden immunity idol to take home as a souvenir
  • Visit the Survivor Casting Hut to create your own video for your chance to be on a future season
  • Special photo opportunities, including the chance to vote someone out at Tribal Council

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here