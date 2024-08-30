Nashville Teacher Arrested for Sexual Battery, Additional Charges Anticipated

August 29, 2024 – A former teacher has been arrested after being after Metro Police say a 13-year-old student disclosed he touched her inappropriately while he was employed as a teacher at Stem Preparatory Academy last school year.

Michael Ligon, 36, of Clarksville, has been charged with one count of sexual battery by an authority figure.

According police, the student reported Ligon fondled and kissed her at school. An investigation that began in April, led by Detective Matthew Mrowiec, revealed multiple other students had similarly inappropriate interactions.

Stem Preparatory Academy placed Ligon on paid administrative leave after the first accusation was reported in April. Ligon was hired by Kipp Academy in July while still on paid leave from Stem Prep. Kipp Academy fired Ligon Thursday.

Additional charges are anticipated. Ligon is currently jailed on $75,000 bond.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about Ligon’s behavior around minors is asked to contact the MNPD’s Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.

Source: MNPD

