Real Estate: August Numbers Indicate the Seller’s Market is Here to Stay

from Greater Nashville REALTORS®

By
Press Release
-
house with for sale sign

Data for the month of August showed 4,288 home closings, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville Realtors. This figure indicates a 2 percent decrease from the 4,380 closings reported for the same period last year.

“With stock being low throughout June and July, August’s numbers are feeling the brunt of that shortage,” said Brian Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president. “With sellers deciding more and more to list and move, we’re hopeful inventory will improve over the next few months.”

A comparison of sales by category for August is:

2020 2021

 
CLOSINGS 4,380 4,288
Residential 3,638 3,479
Condominium 493 550
Multi-Family 21 32
Farms/Land/Lots 228 227

 

There were 3,628 sales pending at the end of August, compared to 4,220 pending sales at this time last year. The average number of days on the market for a single-family home was 23 days.

The median price for a residential single-family home was $415,000 and for a condominium, it was $290,400. This compares with last year’s median residential and condominium prices of $346,172 and $242,500 respectively.

Inventory at the end of August was 5,246 down from 8,459 in August 2020.

The current inventory of properties by category, compared to last year, is:

2020 2021

 
INVENTORY 8,459 5,246
Residential 5,749 3,321
Condominium 1,068 611
Multi-Family 45 70
Farms/Land/Lots 1,597 1,244

“With inventory levels remaining low and new construction not entering the marketplace as rapidly, we will remain in this seller’s market strongly into autumn and likely beyond,” Copeland added.

About Us Greater Nashville REALTORS®
One of Middle Tennessee’s largest professional trade associations and serves as the primary voice for Nashville-area property owners. REALTOR® is a registered trademark that may be used only by real estate professionals who are members of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribe to its strict code of ethics.

The data collected for this release represents nine Middle Tennessee counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here