Fall Home TLC…Including the Crawlspace!

Fall means football, pumpkin-flavored everything and home improvement projects. The weather is mild and it’s pleasant to be outside or throw the windows open while you give the house some TLC before the winter weather strikes. When you’re addressing home issues, don’t forget to check your crawlspace and mitigate any issues before they impact your comfort.

Why Prepare the Crawlspace?

More than just empty space for storage or utility lines, the crawlspace makes a big impact on the inside of the house. If not properly insulated and sealed, you could lose a lot of energy through your crawlspace. No one likes to pay to heat the house in the winter only to have all your heat (and money!) seep away. A poorly prepared crawlspace may also have moisture issues. This can lead to mold, mildew, rotting wood and foundation issues, not to mention pests and vermin. Needless to say, yes, the crawlspace belongs on the fall home project list.

How Do I Know if I Need to Prepare the Crawlspace?

So how do you know if you have work that needs to be done in the crawlspace? First, perform a cursory inspection around the exterior of the house. Do you see standing water in the crawlspace or around the foundation? Are there cracks along the exterior walls?

Next, check out the inside. Do you see major cracks along the ceiling, walls, or around windows and doors? How does the house smell (especially a basement)? Is it dank and dingy and just plain wet smelling? (It shouldn’t be, by the way.) If the house shows signs of moisture through visual or odor tests, call out the pros.

There are also some lesser known signs of crawlspace or foundation problems that may show up from your windows and kitchen cabinets.

How Do I Prepare My Crawlspace this Fall?

If your house is talking to you, and if you are listening, there are plenty of things that can be done to prepare your crawlspace this fall. And sure, you can try to DIY it. Or you can leave it to the experts and spend your time and energy enjoying your hard-earned weekend.

Improvements that can be made include moisture control, crawlspace encapsulation, insulation, foundation repair and more. Protect your most expensive asset and your most valuable treasures…your home, your health and your family.

Contact Columbia CrawlSpace for a free inspection and estimate. Call 931-982-5310 or email [email protected] to schedule a crawl space inspection and make this autumn home improvement project easy.