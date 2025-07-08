Wanted Franklin Man Captured In Gallatin

July 8, 2025 – A Franklin man wanted on multiple charges, including robbery, is back in custody after deputies spotted him earlier today in Gallatin.

Tomias Lane-Jackson tried to evade arrest and managed to slip away briefly, but thanks to a watchful witness, coordinated teamwork, and persistent patrol efforts, authorities caught up with him as he attempted to quietly leave the area and cross into Wilson County.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop once they were in position. The arrest was made without incident—no chase, no confrontation—just another fugitive safely taken off the streets.

Source: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office

