Zoe’s Kitchen in Franklin Closes

Zoe’s Kitchen, at 3058 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed.
Outside the building was a dumpster and a few items had been removed from the restaurant.
A note was placed on the door stating, “After many years of serving fresh-made Mediterranean to your community, we will be closing our Franklin location on Monday, September 13, 2021.”
“We can’t thank you enough for choosing Zoe’s Kitchen and we hope you’ll visit our other locations to enjoy your favorite kabobs and treat yourself to our famous Yaya’s chocolate cake. You can also apply your earned Zoe Kitchen Rewards Stripes to future orders, so be sure to check your account for exact expiration dates. And if you need to feed a crowd, our catering menu is available at other locations,” they continued.
There are two other are locations for Zoe’s Kitchen – 6025 Highway 100, Nashville and 4015 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 110, Nashville.
