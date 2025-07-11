Tennessee’s First Pop Mart Vending Machine Opens at CoolSprings Galleria

A new Pop Mart vending machine has opened at the CoolSprings Galleria, just outside Barnes & Noble on the lower level. It’s the first one in Tennessee, confirmed the spokesperson for the CoolSprings Galleria.

Opening over the 4th of July weekend, the mall confirmed it has been selling out, and they will be restocking the vending machine consistently. What will you find at the Pop Mart vending machine? Labubus (Pop Mart is the official vendor for Labubus), Crybabys, and several other mystery boxes are available as well.

“If you haven’t heard yet… CoolSprings Galleria brought @popmart to Tennessee! The Monsters, CryBabys & SkullPandas are flying off the shelves, but restocks are happening frequently. Swing by the mall & join in on the craze,” the mall shared on social media.

The Today Show reported that Google Trends indicates searches for Labubu dolls and Labubu keychains have reached an all-time high, with 2.1 million searches in the last month alone, marking it a notable breakout search term.

