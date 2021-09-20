Money Magazine Names Franklin Top Place to Live

Money Magazine’s 35th annual list of The Best Places to Live has one local Tennessee town on the list.
Out of the list of ten cities, Franklin comes in at number three, moving up from the eighth spot in 2020.
“Franklin is a mainstay on Money’s annual Best Place to Live list (it took the eighth spot in 2020 and frequently appears in the top 10) for a reason. The heart of the city is known as the Great American Main Street, a 16-block stretch of historic buildings dating from before the Civil War to the early 1900s,” stated Money.
Other things Money noted about Franklin to make it one of the top places to live.
- Franklin Farmers Market each Saturday at the Factory at Franklin
- The Festivals in downtown Franklin- Main Street and Dickens of a Christmas
- Annual music festival Pilgrimage that takes place at Harlinsdale Farm
- The median home price is higher than the national average at $520,271 with a median household income of $115,894
Here’s the complete list of the top ten places to live.
- Chanhassen, Massauchetts
- Carmel, Indiana
- Franklin, Tennessee
- Flower Mound, Texas
- Ashburn, Virginia
- Syracuse, Utah
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Centennial, Colorado
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Ellicott City, Maryland
