TLC Cancels Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater Due to Weather

TLC was set to perform tonight (Sept 21) at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin.
Due to the predicted weather for this evening, FirstBank has canceled the show.
In a social media post, they shared, “Due to severe and hazardous thunderstorms, wind, and lightning projected for this evening’s performance, TLC, Live Nation, and FirstBank Amphitheater representatives have preemptively made the decision to cancel tonight‘s show at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin/Thompson’s Station, Tennessee to ensure everyone’s safety. Collectively, we wanted to make this decision before fans begin traveling distances to the venue this evening. Refunds available at point of purchase.”
The next show scheduled at FirstBank Amphitheater will be Santana on Wednesday, September 29th.
For the latest updates, visit FirstBank Amphitheater on Facebook.
