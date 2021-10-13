Today’s Top Stories: Oct 13, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 13, 2021.

1THP Investigating Fatal Accident Involving WCSO Deputy

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a WCSO Deputy. Read More

24 Haunted Places in Franklin

Do you believe in ghosts? Franklin is rich in history with landmarks scattered across the area still standing as a reminder of that heritage. Whether or not you believe, many places in Franklin have been associated with ghost sightings. Read More

I am Second Raffle
photo from I am Second Facebook

3$600K Williamson County House Being Raffled Off by Nonprofit

For just $100, you could be the winner of a new home in Williamson County. Read More

earl's fruit stand
Photo from Rocio Hernandez

4Earl’s Fruit Stand Ushered in Fall with Pumpkinland

Rambling down Franklin Road towards downtown, just over the bridge across the Harpeth River sat Earl’s Fruit Stand. Read More

spring hill police car with logo

52 Men Arrested and Charged for Kidnapping in Spring Hill

On Sunday October 10th, SHPD officers were dispatched to a residence concerning an alleged kidnapping report. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

