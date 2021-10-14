TDCI Disciplinary Action Report for September 2021

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards has released its latest Disciplinary Action Report, which compiles the actions taken by its boards and commissions during the month of September 2021.

Cosmetology & Barber

Respondent: Jody Bennett McCurdy

Location: Brentwood, TN

Violation: Responsibilities of owner and manager of shop

Action: $500 civil penalty

Date: 9/1/2021

Cosmetology & Barber

Respondent: Kim Thi Ngoc Nguyen

Location: Franklin, TN

Violation: Respondent responsibility for the shop operating without a valid license

Action: $500 civil penalty

Date: 9/27/2021

Cosmetology & Barber

Respondent: Lien Nails 1

Location: Franklin, TN

Violation: Operating on an expired shop license

Action: $100 civil penalty

Date: 9/30/2021

Home Inspectors

Respondent: Charles Baird

Location: Brentwood, TN

Violation: Violation of the Home Inspector Standards of Practice.

Action: $250 civil penalty

Date: 9/21/2021

Real Estate Commission

Respondent: William C. Kirkland

Location: Brentwood, TN

Violation: Failure to supervise an affiliate due to lapse in affiliate’s E&O insurance

Action: $1,000 civil penalty

Date: 9/13/2021

Real Estate Commission

Respondent: Robert Wallace Shiels

Location: Franklin, TN

Violation: Failure to supervise an affiliate due to lapse in affiliate’s E&O insurance

Action: $1,000 civil penalty

Date: 9/14/2021

Real Estate Commission

Respondent: Chad Matthew Ramsey

Location: Franklin, TN

Violation: Failure to supervise an affiliate due to lapse in affiliate’s E&O insurance

Action: $1,000 civil penalty

Date: 9/16/2021

The Division of Regulatory Boards protects the health and safety of Tennessee citizens through boards, commissions, and programs by ensuring that persons meet minimum professional standards, by responsively and timely handling complaints, and by providing consumer education on regulated professions and industries. The Division’s boards include the Board for Licensing Contractors, the Motor Vehicle Commission, the Real Estate Commission, the Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers and the Cosmetology & Barber Examiners Board, among others.

These boards, commissions, and programs are empowered to take disciplinary action – including revocation of licenses and assessment of civil penalties – against license holders found guilty of violating laws governing their professions.

To check a license of a professional regulated by the Department, go to http://verify.tn.gov/.