TDCI Disciplinary Action Report for September 2021

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards has released its latest Disciplinary Action Report, which compiles the actions taken by its boards and commissions during the month of September 2021.
Cosmetology & Barber
Respondent: Jody Bennett McCurdy
Location: Brentwood, TN
Violation: Responsibilities of owner and manager of shop
Action: $500 civil penalty
Date: 9/1/2021
Cosmetology & Barber
Respondent: Kim Thi Ngoc Nguyen
Location: Franklin, TN
Violation: Respondent responsibility for the shop operating without a valid license
Action: $500 civil penalty
Date: 9/27/2021
Cosmetology & Barber
Respondent: Lien Nails 1
Location: Franklin, TN
Violation: Operating on an expired shop license
Action: $100 civil penalty
Date: 9/30/2021
Home Inspectors
Respondent: Charles Baird
Location: Brentwood, TN
Violation: Violation of the Home Inspector Standards of Practice.
Action: $250 civil penalty
Date: 9/21/2021
Real Estate Commission
Respondent: William C. Kirkland
Location: Brentwood, TN
Violation: Failure to supervise an affiliate due to lapse in affiliate’s E&O insurance
Action: $1,000 civil penalty
Date: 9/13/2021
Real Estate Commission
Respondent: Robert Wallace Shiels
Location: Franklin, TN
Violation: Failure to supervise an affiliate due to lapse in affiliate’s E&O insurance
Action: $1,000 civil penalty
Date: 9/14/2021
Real Estate Commission
Respondent: Chad Matthew Ramsey
Location: Franklin, TN
Violation: Failure to supervise an affiliate due to lapse in affiliate’s E&O insurance
Action: $1,000 civil penalty
Date: 9/16/2021
The Division of Regulatory Boards protects the health and safety of Tennessee citizens through boards, commissions, and programs by ensuring that persons meet minimum professional standards, by responsively and timely handling complaints, and by providing consumer education on regulated professions and industries. The Division’s boards include the Board for Licensing Contractors, the Motor Vehicle Commission, the Real Estate Commission, the Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers and the Cosmetology & Barber Examiners Board, among others.
These boards, commissions, and programs are empowered to take disciplinary action – including revocation of licenses and assessment of civil penalties – against license holders found guilty of violating laws governing their professions.
To check a license of a professional regulated by the Department, go to http://verify.tn.gov/.