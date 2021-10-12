$600K Williamson County House Being Raffled Off by Nonprofit

For just $100, you could be the winner of a new home in Williamson County.

Nonprofit group “I am Second” is hosting a raffle on a Willow Branch home in the Reserve at Canterbury in Thompson’s Station.

You can enter to win a beautiful, new home build, valued at approximately $634K. The home is 3,000 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Every ticket purchased supports I Am Second and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The raffle is available for residents of the State of Tennessee at the time of purchase of a ticket. Purchase your raffle ticket here.

The Raffle ends on November 6, 12:00pm Central Time. VUMC’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Raffle. The winning ticket for the Prize will be selected by a random drawing on November 6, 2021.

About I Am Second

I Am Second tells raw and real stories of lives changed by putting Jesus first. These are the stories of athletes, musicians, business leaders, addicts, survivors, and your next-door neighbor. These stories are from people like you.

I Am Second reaches people of all ages and backgrounds with hope, lifting up the name of Jesus in unexpected places and helping people discover a different way of life through the use of digital, print, social, and other forms of media. For more information, visit IAmSecond.com.