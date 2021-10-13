OBITUARY: LaVerne Lu Foster

LaVerne Lu Foster, age 90, a resident of Franklin, previously of Columbia, passed away Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021, at her residence.

The family will celebrate her life with a memorial service at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church in Columbia at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on September 27, 1931, in Evansville, Indiana, LaVerne was the daughter of the late Edward Arnold Klueg and the late Florence Hiegle Klueg Clark. She previously worked many years as a registered nurse before retiring. She often enjoyed reading and was a member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Troy) Piland of Franklin, grandchildren, Tara, Darold, Phillip, and Christina, numerous great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly sixty-three years, Harold David Foster, son, David Harold Foster, grandson, Jonathan Piland, brother, Edward Klueg, and sister, Florence Schlumph.