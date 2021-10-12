2 Men Arrested and Charged for Kidnapping in Spring Hill

Spring Hill, TN- On Sunday October 10th , SHPD officers were dispatched to a residence concerning an alleged kidnapping report.

Officers spoke to witnesses who stated that their 17-year-old friend was taken in a vehicle against her will by two subjects. Later on, SHPD officers located the vehicle traveling on Duplex Road and a traffic stop was initiated. The alleged victim and two 20-year-old males were inside of the vehicle.

Based on the investigation, officers placed the two males under arrest and charged them with kidnapping. They were taken to the Williamson County Jail. The parties involved know each other. The alleged victim was not chosen at random.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MORE CRIME NEWS