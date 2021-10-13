THP Investigating Fatal Accident Involving WCSO Deputy

from WCSO

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a WCSO Deputy. The accident happened around 10:30 last night on I-840 near the Peytonsville Road exit.

The WCSO received a call about a possible rolling domestic on 840. A second call came in about a man walking on 840 in the same area.

The Deputy responding to the calls was traveling eastbound on 840 when a man ran out into the highway in front of the patrol car and was struck. He died from his injuries.

The Deputy is on administrative leave while the THP investigates.