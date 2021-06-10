Today’s Top Stories: June 10, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Franklin Hot Air Balloon Festival
2017 Franklin Hot Air Ballon Festival/photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 10, 2021.

north italia pizza
photo @eatnorthitalia

1North Italia Announces Opening Date for Franklin Location

North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its handcrafted cuisine and cocktails, will officially open its newest location in Franklin, TN on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Read More

spring hill police car with logo

2Female Suffers Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Spring Hill Target

Officers were called to Target at 1033 Crossings Blvd at 5:50 PM on June 7th to a reported stabbing. Read More.

tennessee state fair

3Tennessee State Fair Debuts New 2021 Location

When agricultural fair season rolls around this year, the Tennessee State Fair will make history by taking place in conjunction with the Wilson County Fair. Read More.

Gorgeous New Listings in Germantown and Brentwood

4Gorgeous New Listings in Germantown and Brentwood

From Germantown to Brentwood, the Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners have multiple properties, including luxury homes, for sale now. Many properties are moving under contract quickly – don’t delay in checking out these fabulous homes! Read more.

Franklin Hot Air Balloon Festival

5Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow to Take Place at Harlinsdale Farm

There’s something about the glow of a hot air balloon at dusk and if you haven’t seen it before, here’s your chance to experience it. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

