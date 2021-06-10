Today’s Top Stories: June 10, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 10, 2021.
1North Italia Announces Opening Date for Franklin Location
North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its handcrafted cuisine and cocktails, will officially open its newest location in Franklin, TN on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Read More
2Female Suffers Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Spring Hill Target
Officers were called to Target at 1033 Crossings Blvd at 5:50 PM on June 7th to a reported stabbing. Read More.
3Tennessee State Fair Debuts New 2021 Location
When agricultural fair season rolls around this year, the Tennessee State Fair will make history by taking place in conjunction with the Wilson County Fair. Read More.
4Gorgeous New Listings in Germantown and Brentwood
From Germantown to Brentwood, the Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners have multiple properties, including luxury homes, for sale now. Many properties are moving under contract quickly – don’t delay in checking out these fabulous homes! Read more.
5Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow to Take Place at Harlinsdale Farm
There’s something about the glow of a hot air balloon at dusk and if you haven’t seen it before, here’s your chance to experience it. Read More.