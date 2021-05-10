8 Local Farmers Markets to Visit

Many farmers markets are underway showcasing their spring and summer produce. If you are part of a local farmers market we don’t have listed, e-mail us at [email protected]
Location: The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road
When: While the Franklin Farmers Market is open year-round, the summer market is now open through October.
Hours: Saturdays 8a-1p
Shoppers will see 100+ vendors and enjoy special events.
The Franklin Farmers Market (FFM) began in 2002 when eight farmers came together to create the 501(c)(5) non-profit agricultural organization with the mission to keep Tennessee’s beautiful farmlands green and growing. The FFM provides a connection between farmers and the public to create a partnership that assures a more sustainable future for everyone.
With a large base of loyal customers, the Franklin Farmers Market has grown from a summer-only marketplace to a year-round operation and the number of farms participating in the market each year has increased from 8 to over 70 farms.
Location: The Market is located across from Tito’s Mexican restaurant in the Berry Farms community. Berry Farms is located at 5005 Captain Freeman Pkwy, Franklin
When: May 13 – September 30
Hours: 4p-7p every Thursday
The Farmers Market at Berry Farms is a Summer market that operates every Thursday from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm and is located in the Berry Farms Town Center at the intersection of Lewisburg Pike and Goose Creek Bypass.
You’ll find a wide variety of fresh and local produce, meat, dairy, baked goods and more at the Berry Farms Farmers Market. The market is a producer-only market, so everything you see is homegrown or handmade.
Location: Westhaven Community, 187 Front Street, Suite 100, Franklin
When: Year-Round
Hours: Wednesdays 3p-7p
The Westhaven Farmers Market takes place at Magli Green Park in the Westhaven Neighborhood on Front St.in Franklin.
Location: Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill
When: Now Through Sept 26th
Hours: Thursdays 3pm – 7pm
The Spring Hill Farmers Market sets up each Thursday at Harvey Park in Spring Hill, TN. Live music, family fun, and good homegrown food to eat, this is sure to be a community event that you won’t want to miss.
The Spring Hill Farmers Market is a non-profit event that collects 10% of vendors’ sales each week and donates it to local charities.
Location: 7248 Nolensville Rd
When: Now Through Nov 23rd
Hours: Saturdays 8am – 12pm
The Nolensville Farmer’s Market is a producer-only market, open on Saturday mornings at the Historic Nolensville School. The NFM Board takes pride in bringing fresh, local food to Nolensville while supporting local farmers and artisans. You will find all kinds of organic or naturally grown produce, several varieties of meat, baked goods, farm fresh eggs, crafts and food trucks!
The Nolensville Farmer’s Market is the brainchild of Dr. Miro Bandalo and several of his patients that were interested in having more local, natural products closer to home. After talking about it for months (and prescribing fresh food diets to his patients) he started to recruit volunteers to help make his dream a reality. After some arm twisting, both figuratively and literally, he was able to put together the founding Board of Directors.
Location: Riverwalk Park at 5th Street / Riverside Dr
When: Now Through October
Hours: Saturdays 8a – noon
Columbia Farmers Fresh Market takes full advantage of surrounding farms and features vendors selling honey, jams, eggs, baked goods cut flowers, locally raised meats, and of course, lots of local produce sold directly by the farmer.
You’ll also find several artisans that produce hand-crafted items such as soaps, jewelry, woodcraft, balms, salves, and skincare.
Location: 4683 Columbia Pike, Thompson Station
When: Now until October 26
Hours: Tuesdays 4 pm – 7 pm
All products are homegrown, homemade, or home-baked in our local TN communities! Produce, Honey, Meat, Dairy, Cow Share!, Jams/Jellies, Deserts, jewelry, natural skin products, crafts, and more!
Location: 100 Fifth Avenue North, Franklin
When: May 12
Hours: Every Tuesday 4 pm – 7 p
This NEW Market kicks off on May 11, 2021, and is located in the parking lot behind the “Five Points” Starbucks in downtown Franklin. This PickTN farmers market brings local produce, artisan goods, and delicious food to downtown Franklin.