8 Local Farmers Markets to Visit



Location: The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road

When: While the Franklin Farmers Market is open year-round, the summer market is now open through October.

Hours: Saturdays 8a-1p

Shoppers will see 100+ vendors and enjoy special events.

The Franklin Farmers Market (FFM) began in 2002 when eight farmers came together to create the 501(c)(5) non-profit agricultural organization with the mission to keep Tennessee’s beautiful farmlands green and growing. The FFM provides a connection between farmers and the public to create a partnership that assures a more sustainable future for everyone.

With a large base of loyal customers, the Franklin Farmers Market has grown from a summer-only marketplace to a year-round operation and the number of farms participating in the market each year has increased from 8 to over 70 farms.