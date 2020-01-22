A new Italian restaurant is headed to Cool Springs.

North Italia has submitted plans for its latest destination at McEwen Northside, reports Nashville Business Journal.

Part of the Fox Restaurant Concept Brand, they recently opened their first location at The Mall at Green Hills.

North Italia creates every dish on its menu with the freshest ingredients,delivering quality Italian favorites made from scratch. Serving lunch, dinner, weekday happy hour and weekend brunch, menu highlights include the Grilled Artichokewith sea salt, truffle, Grana Padano cheese and lemon aioli; Short Rib Radiatori with Parmesan cream, fresh horseradish, wilted arugula and herbed breadcrumbs; as well as Chef’s Daily Pizza and a selection of classic Italian desserts.

The new development McEwen Northside will also be home to other eateries including Vintage Vine, Just Love Coffee, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tiff’s Treats, Perry’s Steakhouse, and Shake Shack.

About McEwen Northside

McEwen Northside is a walkable urban village, bringing vibrancy and flair to a suburban setting. A Northwood Ravin and Boyle Investment Company venture, it is the only development in Cool Springs that offers fully integrated commercial, retail, residential and greenspace. Among the largest and most expensive commercial projects in Williamson County, McEwen Northside offers easy access to I-65, widening the talent pool for local companies and providing a central location for retailers in one of the most desirable retail markets in the country. The thoughtfully planned urban hot spot will be home to a mix of first-to-market concepts and local brands, as well as interactive greenspaces designed to bring people together and foster community. For additional information about McEwen Northside, visit www.mcewennorthside.com.