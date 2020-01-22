Attention local artists: Here’s a way for you to display your artwork at City Hall in Franklin.

For over the past ten years, artists have been able to display their artwork at City Hall and now the City of Franklin is looking for new artwork.

The City of Franklin is seeking exhibits for its FireHall Gallery at City Hall 109 3rd Avenue South. This is open to all artists born in or residing in Tennessee. Various forms of visual media are acceptable including, but not limited to, painting, drawing, photography, and graphics. All artwork will be reviewed by the Franklin Public Arts Commission.

Interested artists should submit five high quality images that accurately represent their work and an artist biography to: Franklin Public Arts Commission

City of Franklin

PO Box 305

Franklin, TN 37065 Biography and images may also be e-mailed to moniquem@franklintn.gov. Samples may be photographs or digital images. After reviewing the samples, the Public Arts Commission may request an interview with the artist. The art displays will rotate every couple of months.