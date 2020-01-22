WCSO Deputies Graduate from TLETA

Congratulations to seven Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputies who graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Donelson. The Deputies received their diplomas in December after completing 12 weeks of specialized training.

PHOTO: Deputy Matt Spann, Court Services; Deputy Vincent Cardella, Patrol; Deputy James Davison, Patrol; Deputy Chaz Edwards, Crime Prevention; Deputy Ashley Irwin, Court Services; Deputy Hunter Yates-Tanner, Patrol; and Deputy John Vande Woude, Patrol with Sheriff Dusty Rhoades and Command Staff supervisors.