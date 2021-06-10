Gorgeous New Listings in Germantown and Brentwood

brought to you by Warren Bradley Partners

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Gorgeous New Listings in Germantown and Brentwood

From Germantown to Brentwood, the Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners have multiple properties, including luxury homes, for sale now. Many properties are moving under contract quickly – don’t delay in checking out these fabulous homes!

1005A Monroe Street, Nashville, TN 37208

1005a monroe streetThis brand new custom home in the Buena Vista/Germantown area features a rooftop terrace with city skyline views. Luxurious finishes include 10 ft. ceilings down and 9 ft. up, custom cabinetry, Kitchen Aid Pro Appliances, quartz, marble, clad casement windows, wet bar, mud room, and plenty of garage and attic storage. Google Fiber is available. A flexible floorplan offers the possibility of two separate home offices/4th bedroom/Bonus room or studio. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops, Farmer’s Market and much more!

  • $999,900
  • 4 beds
  • 4 baths
  • Two-car garage
  • 3,022 square feet
  • Built in 2021

Explore this listing.

2 Carmel Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027

2 Carmel Lane Brentwood TNThe visual presence of this beautiful home is extraordinary in both the day and evening. The interior includes room after room of exquisite design and construction detail. (And don’t miss the recently added $127,000 Slateline shingle roof.) Truly, an architectural masterpiece to behold…

  • $3,950,000
  • 5 beds
  • 5 full baths; 2 half-baths
  • Three-car garage
  • 12,721 square feet
  • 0.86 acres
  • Built in 2002
  • Elementary School: Crockett Elementary
  • Jr. High School: Woodland Middle School
  • High School: Ravenwood High School

This luxury residence features a home theater, gorgeous private study with lustrous decorative wood-paneled walls, regal twin staircases, large formal dining room, light-filled breakfast dining area, gourmet kitchen, spacious master suite, jacuzzi, elevator, and plenty of outdoor living.

Explore this listing.

Explore Listings Now With Zeitlin Sotheby Realtors

When you’re ready to buy, the Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners are here to help. With more than 30 years of experience as Middle Tennessee and Franklin, TN, realtors, Warren Bradley Partners understands the market and is prepared to serve you. For more information, call (615) 300-8663.

