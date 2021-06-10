WCS Student-Athletes Take State Titles at Spring Fling

WCS student-athletes from six high schools ended the 2020-21 school year with State titles.

Students around Tennessee met May 25-28 in Rockvale to compete in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling tournament, which is an Olympic-style tournament for baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, and soccer.

Congratulations to the teams and students listed below:

Brentwood High

Tennis, Girls Division I Large, Doubles: Vivy Huddleston and Belle Huddleston – Runner-Up

Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Outdoor Pentathlon: Hollan Powers – State Champion

Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Pole Vault: Hollan Powers – State Champion

Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Triple Jump: Hollan Powers – Runner-Up

Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, 4×400 Meter Relay: Brentwood High – State Champions

Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, 4×800 Meter Relay: Brentwood High – State Champions

Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Team Rankings: Brentwood High – State Champions

Centennial High

Track and Field, Boys Division I Large, Pole Vault: Ethan Duck – Runner-Up

Fairview High

Track and Field, Boys Division I Small, 800m Run: Ryan Keeton – State Champion

Track and Field, Boys Division I Small, 1600m Run: Matthew Andrea – Runner-Up

Track and Field, Girls Division I Small, High Jump: Kelsey Gossage – Runner-Up

Track and Field, Girls Division I Small, 1600m Run: Alyssa Andrea – Runner-Up

Franklin High

Tennis, Girls Division I Large, Team Tournament: Franklin High – Runner-Up

Track and Field, Boys Division I Large, 4x800m Relay: Franklin High – Runner-Up

Track and Field, Girls 100 Meter Dash Relay Unified: Georgia Shields – State Champion

Track and Field, Boys 100 Meter Dash Relay Unified: Jacob Dunn – Runner-Up

Track and Field, Girls Long Jump Relay Unified: Georgia Shields – Runner-Up

Track and Field, Boys Long Jump Relay Unified: Jacob Dunn – State Champion

Track and Field, Mixed Shot Put Relay Unified: Fisher Anderson – State Champion

Independence High

Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Shot Put: Sarah Tang – Runner-Up

Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, 1600 Meter Run: Jayne Halterman – State Champion

Nolensville High

Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, High Jump: Elise Dobson – State Champion

Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Outdoor Pentathlon: Elise Dobson – Runner-Up

Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Team Rankings: Nolensville High – Runner-Up

Page High

Soccer, Boys Division I Class AA: Page High – Runner-Up

Ravenwood High