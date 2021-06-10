WCS Student-Athletes Take State Titles at Spring Fling

WCS student-athletes from six high schools ended the 2020-21 school year with State titles.
Students around Tennessee met May 25-28 in Rockvale to compete in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling tournament, which is an Olympic-style tournament for baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, and soccer.
1 of 5
Congratulations to the teams and students listed below:
Brentwood High
- Tennis, Girls Division I Large, Doubles: Vivy Huddleston and Belle Huddleston – Runner-Up
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Outdoor Pentathlon: Hollan Powers – State Champion
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Pole Vault: Hollan Powers – State Champion
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Triple Jump: Hollan Powers – Runner-Up
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, 4×400 Meter Relay: Brentwood High – State Champions
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, 4×800 Meter Relay: Brentwood High – State Champions
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Team Rankings: Brentwood High – State Champions
Centennial High
- Track and Field, Boys Division I Large, Pole Vault: Ethan Duck – Runner-Up
Fairview High
- Track and Field, Boys Division I Small, 800m Run: Ryan Keeton – State Champion
- Track and Field, Boys Division I Small, 1600m Run: Matthew Andrea – Runner-Up
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Small, High Jump: Kelsey Gossage – Runner-Up
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Small, 1600m Run: Alyssa Andrea – Runner-Up
Franklin High
- Tennis, Girls Division I Large, Team Tournament: Franklin High – Runner-Up
- Track and Field, Boys Division I Large, 4x800m Relay: Franklin High – Runner-Up
- Track and Field, Girls 100 Meter Dash Relay Unified: Georgia Shields – State Champion
- Track and Field, Boys 100 Meter Dash Relay Unified: Jacob Dunn – Runner-Up
- Track and Field, Girls Long Jump Relay Unified: Georgia Shields – Runner-Up
- Track and Field, Boys Long Jump Relay Unified: Jacob Dunn – State Champion
- Track and Field, Mixed Shot Put Relay Unified: Fisher Anderson – State Champion
Independence High
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Shot Put: Sarah Tang – Runner-Up
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, 1600 Meter Run: Jayne Halterman – State Champion
Nolensville High
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, High Jump: Elise Dobson – State Champion
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Outdoor Pentathlon: Elise Dobson – Runner-Up
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Team Rankings: Nolensville High – Runner-Up
Page High
- Soccer, Boys Division I Class AA: Page High – Runner-Up
Ravenwood High
- Tennis, Boys Division I Large, Team Tournament: Ravenwood High – State Champion
- Tennis, Boys Division I Large, Doubles: Jackson Stone and Ethan Eisenhauer – State Champion
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Shot Put: Reghan Grimes – State Champion
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, Discus: Reghan Grimes – State Champion
- Track and Field, Girls Division I Large, 800 Meter Run: Jordan Rayl – State Champion
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!