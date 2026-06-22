Bloom & Bliss Boutique Opens in Westhaven

A new family-owned boutique is bringing a unique blend of faith, family, and carefully curated shopping to Westhaven and the greater Williamson County community.

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Bloom & Bliss Boutique, located in the heart of Westhaven in Franklin, was founded by Jennifer Collins and her two daughters with a simple mission: to create a welcoming boutique where families can discover beautiful gifts, children’s items, baby essentials, seasonal décor, women’s accessories, and faith-inspired products that celebrate life’s special moments.

With more than 35 years of retail experience, Jennifer has spent her career helping customers find meaningful gifts and products they love. Bloom & Bliss Boutique is the realization of a longtime dream to create a family-centered boutique that offers a personalized shopping experience while supporting the local community.

“Bloom & Bliss Boutique is more than a store for us—it’s an extension of our family and our faith,” said Jennifer, owner of Bloom & Bliss. “We wanted to create a place where mothers, grandmothers, children, and families can feel welcome, find something special, and leave encouraged.”

The boutique features an ever-changing collection of merchandise, with new arrivals regularly added daily. Customers can shop thoughtfully selected items for women, babies, children, seasonal celebrations, local merchandise, holidays, special occasions, and faith-based living.

The store also fills a growing need in Middle Tennessee for specialty baby and children’s gifts and apparel, offering quality products that are difficult to find in traditional big-box retail settings.

Located within the vibrant Westhaven community, Bloom & Bliss Boutique reflects the neighborhood’s strong emphasis on family, relationships, and local business. The boutique aims to become a destination for residents throughout Franklin, Brentwood, Thompson’s Station, Spring Hill, and Williamson County.

Visitors can expect a warm and welcoming atmosphere, personalized service, and a carefully curated selection of products designed to help families celebrate every stage of life—from newborns and birthdays to holidays, milestones, and meaningful moments.