150 Workers Affected as YesCare Announces Brentwood Facility Closure

YesCare Corp. has notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development of a mass layoff and permanent closure affecting 150 employees at its Brentwood facility.

Click for More News

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed with the state, the closure will impact employees at the company’s location at 205 Powell Place, Suite 104 in Brentwood.

The layoffs are scheduled to begin June 22 and continue through July 6 and July 15, with the final anticipated separation date set for Aug. 31.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said it was notified of the workforce reduction on June 16. Affected employees are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement and do not have bumping rights.

The Northern Middle Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team, operated by Workforce Essentials, has been notified and will work with the employer and affected workers to provide employment assistance and support services. The Northern Middle Local Workforce Development Board will oversee ongoing Rapid Response and Dislocated Worker services connected to the layoffs.