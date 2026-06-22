WCSO Deputies Graduate from TN Law Enforcement Training Academy

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming five new POST-certified deputies following their graduation from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.

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Deputy Syndi King, Deputy Jacob Ponce, Deputy Charity Runk, Deputy Nathan Lopez, and Deputy Justin Fox graduated from Basic Police Class 2142 on Friday, June 19, in Hendersonville.

Sheriff’s Office officials praised the graduates for their hard work and dedication as they begin their law enforcement careers serving Williamson County.

A special recognition was given to Deputy Jacob Ponce, who received the Marksmanship Award for Basic Police Class 2142.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office congratulated all five deputies on completing the academy and achieving POST certification.